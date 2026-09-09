Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy Aftermath: Two Arrested With 60 Litres Illicit Liquor Amid Statewide Crackdown In MP's Jabalpur

Two Arrested With 60 Litres Illicit Liquor Amid Statewide Crackdown In MP's Jabalpur | Country Made liquor Representative Image

Jabalpur Illicit Liquor News (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an intensified crackdown on illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh following the Sagar toxic liquor tragedy, Jabalpur police arrested two youths allegedly transporting 60 litres of illicit country-made liquor for supply in Chargawan. Acting on the instructions of SP Sampat Upadhyay, Chargawan police intercepted the accused in the Gurarha forest. Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly being used for illegal liquor transportation and registered a case against both accused under the Excise Act.

According to police, Chargawan police station in-charge Sarojni Choukse received information late Tuesday night that two youths were allegedly transporting illegal country-made liquor in cans and heading towards Chargawan to sell it.

Acting on the tip-off, a Jabalpur police team set up a blockade near CM Rise School in the Gurarha village forest and waited for the suspected illicit liquor suppliers to arrive.

Police said two youths were spotted approaching on a motorcycle with liquor cans hanging from both sides and a white sack placed in the middle. The suspects allegedly attempted to flee after spotting the Chargawan police team.

Police intercepted the motorcycle and detained the two men. The rider was identified as Vijay Thakur, 30, while the pillion rider was identified as Sunil Thakur, 23. Both are residents of Rampuri (Kohla) village.

60 Litres illicit Liquor Seized

During the Jabalpur illicit liquor seizure, police allegedly recovered four cans containing 15 litres each, amounting to 60 litres of country-made liquor.

Police seized the liquor along with a Hero Splendor motorcycle bearing registration MP 20 ZB 3808 and registered a case against Vijay and Sunil under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act.

The Jabalpur illegal liquor investigation is now focused on identifying where the liquor was manufactured, who supplied it and the areas where the accused allegedly intended to distribute it.

ASI Ramsingh Jat and constables Vipul Kumar Singh, Sunil, Vijay and Deepak Gharu were part of the Chargawan illicit liquor operation.