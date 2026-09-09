 Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy: 101 Litres Spurious Liquor Seized In Sagar; 7,825 Litres Across MP
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Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy: 101 Litres Spurious Liquor Seized In Sagar; 7,825 Litres Across MP

Following the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy that killed over 25 people, the Madhya Pradesh Excise Department intensified its statewide crackdown, seizing 7,825 litres of illicit liquor in 48 hours. Officials identified 636 suspects during operations on September 6 and 7. In Sagar district, authorities separately seized 101 litres of spurious liquor and identified five suspects.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy: 101 Litres Spurious Liquor Seized In Sagar; 7,825 Litres Across MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department seized around 7,825 litres of illicit liquor across the state in the last 48 hours, while another 101 litres of spurious liquor was seized in Sagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy, in which more than 25 people lost their lives, the department launched a crackdown on the illicit and spurious liquor trade.

Excise commissioner Deepak Saxena said that on Sept 6, department officials had seized 3,096 litres of illicit liquor and the involvement of 301 suspects came to light. Similarly, on Sept 7, officials seized 4,729 litres of illicit liquor and found 335 suspects involved in the trade.

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In two days, the department seized 7,825 litres of liquor and named 636 suspects in connection with the trade. In Sagar district, the depart-ment seized 101 litres of spurious liquor and found the involvement of five people in the case.

Sagar Liquor Tragedy Aftermath: Police, Excise Officials Intensify Crackdown; 3,800 Kg Mahua Wash Seized In Khandwa

A similar case of liqour seized In the aftermath of the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy, authorities have intensified action against illegal liquor across Madhya Pradesh.

As part of the crackdown, joint teams of the Excise, Police and Revenue departments raided suspected illicit liquor dens in Khandwa. 

Officials said the teams seized 225 litres of raw country-made liquor, 3,800 kg of mahua wash and materials allegedly used to manufacture liquor during raids in Jainabad, Balbad Tekri and the Ahukhana area. The seized material is estimated to be worth around ₹3.85 lakh.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Harsh Singh and Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri, the Khandwa Excise Department and police registered 12 cases under Section 34(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

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