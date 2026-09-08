Sagar Liquor Tragedy Aftermath: Police, Excise Officials Intensify Crackdown; 3,800 Kg Mahua Wash Seized In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In the aftermath of the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy, authorities have intensified action against illegal liquor across Madhya Pradesh. As part of the crackdown, joint teams of the Excise, Police and Revenue departments raided suspected illicit liquor dens in Khandwa. Officials said the teams seized 225 litres of raw country-made liquor, 3,800 kg of mahua wash and materials allegedly used to manufacture liquor during raids in Jainabad, Balbad Tekri and the Ahukhana area. The seized material is estimated to be worth around ₹3.85 lakh.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Harsh Singh and Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri, the Khandwa Excise Department and police registered 12 cases under Section 34(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

Officials said the raids were conducted after authorities received information about the illegal production of country-made liquor in rural areas. A large quantity of mahua wash was destroyed on the spot during the operation.

The joint crackdown involved officials from the Excise, Police and Revenue departments, including SDM Pallavi Pauranik, CSP Vinod Kushwaha and Assistant District Excise Officer Mukesh Gaur.

Shikarpura police station in-charge Sandeep Chaurasia, Naib Tehsildar Rajnish Upadhyay and Excise Sub-Inspectors Sher Singh More and Ketan Bhabhar were also part of the operation.

Officials said the campaign against illegal liquor in Khandwa would continue. Residents have been urged to inform the authorities about illicit liquor manufacturing or sale so that immediate action can be taken.

Sagar Tragedy Puts Liquor Trade Under Scanner

The crackdown assumes significance following the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy, which has brought the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor under increased scrutiny across Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have stepped up enforcement measures as part of efforts to curb the illicit liquor trade.