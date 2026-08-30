Built For ₹45 Lakh, Broken In 2 Months! Potholes Surface On New Road In MP’s Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A road built for around Rs 45 lakh from Padmakund to the New Bus Stand has developed potholes and peeling asphalt just two months after completion.

The road, laid before Guru Purnima, has deteriorated at several spots, causing difficulties for pedestrians and motorists. Residents fear potholes may fill with rainwater and increase accident risk.

The damage has raised questions over construction quality and the Municipal Corporation's technical supervision, including the base material, asphalt thickness and inspections carried out during construction.

Residents have also sought clarity on whether the contractor was paid in full after quality verification.

They have demanded to know why the road deteriorated so quickly, who conducted quality checks and what action has been taken against the contractor.

While a particular name has surfaced in public discussion regarding municipal construction projects, no allegations against any individual or contractor have been confirmed without documentary evidence.

Locals are now awaiting an independent technical inspection and a public report, with calls for accountability and repair at the contractor's expense should deficiencies be established.