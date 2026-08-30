 Indore Monsoon Getaway: Explore Ambhajhar Mahadev’s Trekking Trails, Seasonal Streams & Green Valleys Just 40 Km Away
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Indore Monsoon Getaway: Explore Ambhajhar Mahadev’s Trekking Trails, Seasonal Streams & Green Valleys Just 40 Km Away

Located around 40 km from Indore, Ambhajhar Mahadev is a scenic monsoon getaway featuring lush forests, rocky ridges, seasonal streams and sweeping valley views. Recently explored by 59 members of Indore Rider’s Club, the destination offers short treks near the Mahadev temple and is particularly picturesque from July to October.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 30, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Indore Monsoon Getaway: Explore Ambhajhar Mahadev’s Trekking Trails, Seasonal Streams & Green Valleys Just 40 Km Away
Indore Monsoon Getaway: Explore Ambhajhar Mahadev’s Trekking Trails, Seasonal Streams & Green Valleys Just 40 Km Away | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just 40 km from Indore, this monsoon getaway offers trekking, streams and valley views Want to ditch the city hustle this Independence Day weekend? Head to Ambhajhar Mahadev, just 40 km from Indore, for rocky ridges, lush forests, seasonal streams and peaceful valley views.

Recently, 59 members of Indore Rider’s Club (IRC), including nine couples and two teens, explored the spot.

The route: Simrol Road - take a left from Ambachandan village - Ambhajhar Mahadev temple - Kalakund trek begins.

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Short trails, about 300 metres from the parking/temple area, lead to rocky viewpoints and valley vistas. The area is also a local hotspot for regional bird species.

Watch your step Trails can get slippery and steep during rains, while mobile networks may be patchy in dense forest pockets.

Best time to visit July to October, when greenery peaks & seasonal streams come alive. Up next IRC’s next weekend destination would be Guru Waterfall near Rampuriya Bujrg, another serene escape for nature lovers.

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