MP Spurious Liquor Tragedy: Main Accused Ravi Lakhera Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter In Sagar | VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): One of the main accused in the Sagar spurious liquor case, which has claimed 16 lives, was arrested following a police encounter early Friday. The accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg during an exchange of fire in the Baraytha forest area of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police said. The accused, identified as Ravi Lakhera (45), is an alleged interstate liquor smuggler. He was apprehended in the forest, located around 40 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Jayveer Bahdoriya said.

Lakhera was taken to a hospital in Banda for treatment. Police sources said his condition was stable and he was out of danger.

Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: Police carried out a short encounter with Ravi Lakhera, an accused in the hooch tragedy case, who had been hiding in the Baraytha forests for the past three days and was allegedly attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh. During the arrest operation, he tried to… pic.twitter.com/BuDjyn7PGk — IANS (@ians_india) September 11, 2026

Two Accomplices Escape

Two of Lakhera’s alleged accomplices, who were travelling with him on a motorcycle, managed to escape during the encounter, the ASP said. Police have launched a search operation to trace them.

Lakhera allegedly opened fire after being confronted by the police, prompting the personnel to retaliate, officials said.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: On Sagar hooch tragedy, CM Mohan Yadav says, "... I have directed the administration to take strict action, and those responsible will not be spared. The administration has taken firm action against those involved, including encroachment-related offences. I… pic.twitter.com/h61lEuVxSr — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Accused Faces 25 Cases

Police alleged that Lakhera was involved in manufacturing spurious liquor along with licensed liquor contractor Manish Lodhi, alias Yashwant Singh Lodhi, in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Lakhera, a resident of Gangapuram Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur, has around 25 criminal cases registered against him in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other places, mostly under the Excise Act, police sources said.

He originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, where his parents continue to reside.

Lakhera was also wanted in an Excise Act case registered at Sagar’s Baheriya police station in 2025 in connection with the alleged illegal manufacture of liquor.

Police said Lakhera allegedly had expertise in manufacturing liquor and procuring the raw materials used in its production. He reportedly operated a team involved in producing spurious liquor.

According to the authorities, 16 people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sagar’s Banda area, while several others are undergoing treatment.