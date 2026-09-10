Sagar Hooch Tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav Gives Agencies Free Hand, Orders Strictest Action Against Offenders | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued directions to take strict action against those responsible for the deaths caused by spurious liquor in the Banda-Shahgarh area of Sagar district, saying no one responsible should be spared in the case.

He directed the authorities to ensure that law and order remain fully under control at a meeting with the public representatives, police and administrative officials held at the auditorium of Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, on Wednesday.

The CM visited the hospital wards, enquired about the condition of the patients and interacted with their families.

He directed to launch a de-addiction campaign in the districts to prevent such incidents.

He instructed that the strictest action be taken against offenders while ensuring that no innocent person is subjected to action.

Anti-drug campaign to be taken forward with community participation

The CM placed special emphasis on accelerating the anti-drug campaign across the state. He directed that the illegal drug trade be completely dismantled.

He also called for effective awareness and de-addiction programmes in collaboration with voluntary organisations and social groups working for de-addiction.