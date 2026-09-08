Bhopal Roads Worsen After Heavy Rain; Jitu Patwari Slams MP Government After VIRAL VIDEO Shows Bike Stuck In Pool-Sized Pothole

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's roads have turned into a major problem for commuters after heavy rain left several stretches filled with potholes, mud and water. Congress leader Jitu Patwari also shared the video on social media, drawing attention to the condition of the Bhopal road condition. While sharing the video, Patwari wrote that he was posting the Bhopal video so that those sitting in chairs and “drowned in Dubai's luxury” do not forget their own capital. His remark appeared to refer to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent visit to Dubai.

Jitu Patwari Shares Bhopal Pothole Viral Video

The video shows a bike struggling to move through the damaged road before the woman gets down from it. The clip has renewed questions over the condition of Bhopal's roads during the monsoon.

With potholes, mud and water making movement difficult, residents have urged the authorities to carry out proper repairs and make the road safe for commuters.

People are finding it difficult to travel on these roads, while traffic jams have also become common. Locals said the poor condition of the roads has led to several accidents, with two-wheelers getting stuck in potholes and people getting injured while trying to pass through the damaged stretches.

The issue came into focus after a viral video showed a woman falling while getting off a bike after it got stuck in a pothole.

According to local residents, the road has been in a bad condition for around 25 days, and several accidents have taken place during this period. They said people are finding it difficult to cross the road because of the large potholes and mud spread across the stretch.

‘People Are Getting Injured’

Speaking about the problems, locals said several people have suffered injuries in accidents. They claimed that some people have suffered fractures to their hands and legs, while vehicles are also getting stuck in the potholes.

One local also said a woman suffered a cut on her hand from her bangles during an accident. Residents said they only want the road to be repaired properly so that people can travel safely.

Gravel Added After Video Went Viral

Locals said that within 24 hours of the video going viral, the government placed gravel on the damaged road. However, they said the work has not solved the problem.

According to residents, the gravel has not helped much and vehicles are still getting stuck in it. They said the road needs proper repair instead of just adding gravel.