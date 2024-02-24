 MP CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Brahma Temple In Pushkar On Son's Wedding
ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar in Ajmer district on the occasion of his son's wedding.

"Today, it is my son's wedding and I came here on a personal visit with my family members and offered prayers to the deity. I came here in the shelter of Lord Brahma and seek his blessings as my son is getting married. As is our Indian tradition that we should keep our personal functions private and it should be kept away from the government arrangements," the CM told reporters.

"I am glad that the family members listened to me and after completing the family program here, we will return to Madhya Pradesh for our regular work," he added.

Earlier, CM Yadav posted on X and paid tribute to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"On the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas, I pay my obeisance to him, who gave a new direction to the society with the message of dedication towards public welfare through goodwill, affection and service," he wrote.

"By showing faith, devotion and sacrifice as the best path to attain God, you (Guru Ravidas) showed the path of upliftment to all sections of the society and nourished the roots of Sanatan culture. Your messages will always guide us for public service," the CM further wrote.

