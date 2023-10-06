MP: CM Chouhan Launches Numerous Construction Works Worth Rs 334 Crore 43 Lakh To Budhni Assembly Constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that development is taking place in Budhni assembly constituency like the incessant flow of Narmada. He performed bhoomi-pujan and dedicated development and construction works worth more than Rs 334 crore 43 lakh in Budhni assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister said that today no component of development is left untouched. He said that there was a time when there was lack of basic facilities and resources.

Today, new dimensions of development have been established in all sectors including roads, electricity, drinking water, irrigation, health, education, employment, women empowerment. Today every person in the society is benefiting from some scheme of the government.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the foundation of construction and development works worth Rs 53 thousand crore has been laid and dedicated in the state.

In Budhni Assembly, he laid the foundation of several construction and development works worth Rs 264 crore 43 lakh and dedicated various works worth Rs 71 crore 28 lakh.

He said that the construction work of Medical College at Budhni at a cost of Rs 700 crore and Devi Lok at Salkanpur at a cost of Rs 200 crore is in progress.

He said that to develop temples and temple complexes, he has laid the foundation of many construction and development works at Pataleshwar Mahadev Satdev. Today, bhoomi pujan and dedication of various works was done in gram panchayats including Budhni, Rehti, Shahganj and Bherunda Municipal Council.

The Chief Minister said that there is no dearth of funds for development and welfare of the people. I am continuously working and will continue to work to make the lives of my citizens happier and better.

He said that Budhni assembly constituency is changing and progressing rapidly. He told to ensure that all the works for which bhoomi pujan has been performed today, are of best quality and are completed within the time limit, so that it remains useful for the people in the long run.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that many schemes are being run not only for development but also for the welfare of the people.

People are being benefited from many schemes like free ration, free treatment, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, Ladli Bahna Yojana, Matru Vandana, Gaon ki beti, education arrangement of education for bright children of poor, Kisan Samman Nidhi etc. He said that improving the lives of people and bringing happiness in their lives is a virtuous work and everyone should do it with dedication.

On this occasion, Smt. Anita Malviya from Budhni and Alka Chauhan from Bhairuda expressed their gratitude by mentioning the many schemes being run by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the development of the area and the welfare of the people.

Dedication and foundation laying

Chief Minister Chouhan dedicated construction works worth Rs 9 crore 97 lakh of Bhainruda Municipal Council and performed bhoomi pujan of several works worth Rs 10 crore 8 lakh.

He dedicated development works worth more than Rs 14 crore 4 lakh of Budhni Municipal Council and performed bhoomi pujan of many works worth Rs 52 crore 17 lakh.

He dedicated development works worth more than Rs 12 crore 31 lakh and performed bhoomi pujan of works worth Rs 15 crore 58 lakh of Rehti Municipal Council.

Chief Minister Chouhan dedicated a total of 23 works worth Rs 71 crore 28 lakh and performed the bhoomi pujan of 231 construction and development works worth Rs 263 crore 15 lakh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)