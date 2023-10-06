MP CM Chouhan Announces Construction Of 'Gufa Lok' At Bhopal's Gufa Mandir

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced the construction of 'Gufa Lok' at Gufa Mandir located in the state capital Bhopal.

CM Chouhan made the announcement while performing the bhoomi pujan of development works worth over Rs 566 crore of Municipal Corporation Bhopal and Bhopal Development Authority on the premises of the Gufa Mandir, located at LalGhati in the state capital.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "Not only Manas Bhawan will be constructed in the Gufa Mandir, along with it Gufa Lok will also be built." The CM has also given instructions to the officials to make a plan for the Gufa Lok.

In order to ease the parking system in old Bhopal, parking will be made at Sheesh Mahal located near Moti Masjid. This will provide convenience to the traders and buyers of the old Bhopal markets and will encourage business, Chouhan said.

"It is the responsibility of the state government to work for the conservation and promotion of religion and culture along with conducting welfare and development activities for the people of the state. Under which the state government has carried out the works like construction of Shri Mahakal Mahalok, Shri Ramraja Lok and installation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya statue," the CM said.

Indian culture is a culture of harmony among living beings and expansion of the idea of everyone being happy and healthy, the state government is continuously making efforts in the same direction, the chief minister said, adding that the Manas Bhawan to be built in the Gufa Mandir will contribute in promotion of religion and culture.

The state government will not let there be any shortage of funds for development activities, he added.

