MP: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped By Auto Driver In Holy Town Omkareshwar, Hindu Organisations Take To Street

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-year-old tribal girl was brutally raped by an autorickshaw driver in Omkareshwar of Khandwa. Various Hindu organisations staged protests outside the local police station on Thursday, demanding strict action against the accused, who is currently under police arrest.

According to Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Kumar Shukla, the cops have arrested a man named Javed Mansoori who allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old tribal girl near one of the rehabilitation centres in Omkareshwar, Khandwa.

The accused, Mansoori is an auto driver who kidnapped the girl and tortured her for two days. The matter came to light when the residents close to the area heard her crying and informed the police. As soon as the girl was rescued, she told police about the torture she endured.

Later, a case under the POCSO and SC-ST Acts was registered against the accused at Mandhata police station. With immediate effect, police caught Mansoori and sent him behind bars. On getting news, Hindu organisations also surrounded the police station, demanding justice for the little girl. Cops assured of speedy punishment.

