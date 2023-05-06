MP: CM Chouhan extends support to reporter arrested by Punjab police, says 'AAP trying to strangle fourth pillar of democracy'

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extending support to a reporter who was arrested by Punjab police for allegedly running over a dalit woman during news coverag, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to strangle the fourth pillar of democracy.

“Arrest of fearless journalist Bhavana shows your fear Kejriwal ji and your attempt to strangle the fourth pillar of democracy. You will not be able to suppress the truth and the voice of the public. The country is watching everything”, Chouhan tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Remanded till May 19

Notably, Bhavana was detained by the Punjab police for allegedly running over a woman in a road accident on Friday while she was working on an investigative report called 'Operation Sheesh Mahal' based on the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Bhavna has been booked under the SC/ST Act.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena informed that the court found the TV reporter to be guilty and sent her to custody till May 19.

BJP leaders have reacted strongly to Bhavana’s arrest. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that her arrest is condemnable. This is the fury of the Aam Aadmi Party.