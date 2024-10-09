MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Hits Back At Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of Ladli Behana Yojana (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his statement that the Ladli Behana Scheme in poll-bound Maharashtra is not viable and that it has not been successful in any other part of the country, including Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav stated that, out of fear of losing the election, leaders of Shiv Sena are trying to misguide the people of Maharashtra.

संजय राउत जरा मध्यप्रदेश आकर देखें...



जब से लाड़ली बहना योजना प्रारंभ हुई है, तब से लगातार हर महीने प्रदेश की 1.29 करोड़ बहनों के खातों में सम्मान की यह राशि भेजी जा रही है।



महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में हार के भय से उद्धव की पार्टी बहनों को बरगलाना चाहती है, बहनें ही इस चुनाव में इसका… pic.twitter.com/eIashX7jI7 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 9, 2024

Regarding Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behana Yojana, Yadav said that since the inception of the scheme, money has been deposited into the accounts of Ladli Behana beneficiaries every month. There has not been a single month in which money was not deposited into their accounts.

He asserted that the Ladli Behana Scheme is aimed at women’s empowerment and that there are no plans to close it. He expressed hope that the scheme will improve the living conditions of Ladli Behana beneficiaries.

Read Also Bhopal: Durga Puja Procession Route Altered Due To Hamidia Road Construction Delays

Notably, following the model of Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behana Scheme, the Maharashtra government launched a similar scheme a few months ago. This initiative was introduced after a thorough study of Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behana Scheme, which was the brainchild of then-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now the Union Agriculture Minister in the Modi government. The Maharashtra government even sent a team of officials to Madhya Pradesh to learn how the scheme is being implemented.