MP: Cheetah Agni Flees From Kuno, Foresters Assure Safety To Panic-Gripped Villagers

MP: Cheetah Agni Evades Kuno’s Boundaries, Leaving Villagers Panic Gripped; Forest Department Assures Leopards Do Not Attack Humans |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah 'Agni' fled the boundaries of Kuno National Park as soon as it was set free in the woods, leaving the adjacent villagers in fear and panic. On Sunday, Agni was seen in the Arvada area, which is outside of the limits of Kuno.

Forest department teams, along with cheetah experts and half a dozen forest vehicles, are keeping an eye on the cheetah through the collar ID placed around Agni’s neck. According to cheetah experts, there is no threat to humans from cheetahs, as they do not attack humans. In such a situation, the villagers are advised not to take any steps that could harm the leopard.

Kuno’s DFO, Thirukural R informed that Agni has been outside the limits of Kuno National Park for the last 2 days. He is outside the real zone and is in the forest of the buffer zone, where the tracking and forest department teams are continuously keeping an eye on the cheetah.

The planning of releasing the leopards in the jungle was going on for 100 days, after which four leopards were released into the open forest in the last 3 days. First of all, Agni and Vayu were released in the Paron forest of Kuno.

Earlier, Cheetah Pawan had left Kuno National Park and reached the forests of Pohri and Shivpuri via residential areas. She was tranquilised three times and was brought to the enclosure of Kuno National Park. Kuno’s female Cheetah Gamini also remained outside the limits of the forest for several days; later, she herself came within the limits of Kuno National Park.