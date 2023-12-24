MP: ₹2 Crore Loan Fraud In HDFC Bank; Miscreants Mortgage Fake Gold To Avail Money

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraud of Rs 2 crore has surfaced at a private bank in Jabalpur, where an accused mortgaged fake gold jewellery for a loan.

The loan was taken under the Gold Loan Scheme, where customers can avail of a loan by keeping gold as security. It was revealed during the audit that the gold kept as security was fake.

According to information, this entire fraud was carried out by the sub-examiner of the bank along with some people. The auditor of the bank lodged a complaint at the police station. Police have arrested two accused in this case.

The racket of fraudsters applied for different amounts of loans across five branches of HDFC Bank Jabalpur around one year ago. An audit revealed that the accused men had pledged gold-coated jewelry as security and availed the loan, said Additional Superintendent of Police Jabalpur Priyanka Sharma.

Read Also Indore: Man Kills Woman After Dispute Over Her Dog Barking At Him

When this matter was investigated, not one or two but a total of 83 gold loan cases were found in Tilhari, Civil Line, Adhartal, Ranjhi, and Dhanwantri Nagar branches in which loans were taken by pledging fake gold.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Manoj Patel and Rahul Yadav had mortgaged fake gold. As the probe progressed, it was confirmed that Vivek Jharia and Gaurav Ranjan had taken the loan fraudulently. When they were called to the police station and interrogated, they were told that Ankit Saini and Pankaj Vishwakarma had asked them to apply for the loan by paying Rs 3000 each.

When sub-examiner Satya Prakash Soni was interrogated, he said that there was a mistake during the examination of gold. However, the police have arrested Ankit Saini and Pankaj Vishwakarma in this case, while other people are also being investigated.