MP Cabinet meet: 'Ladli Behnas' to get Rs1k from June, priests can now use income generated from 10 acre temple land

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet approved amendments in the mining policy on Tuesday. The nod has been given for the provision of e tender and co-auction process. Contract period from the contract date till three years (expansion for additional year) will be fixed.

Ladli Behna beneficiaries will start getting promised Rs 1000 aid from June onwards.

This was informed by Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra during the cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

Read Also MP CM Chouhan, ministers to watch The Kerala Story at open theater today

The cabinet also decided over the agriculture land associated with temples maintained by the government. The priests will be able to use the income generated from ten acre land of temples. For more than ten acre land, they will inform collector for auction and the income will be deposited into temple account.

The budget provision for 'Ladli Behna' scheme was also discussed in the meeting. From June, Rs 1000 will be deposited into the account of beneficiaries. Annually, Rs 15000 crore will be deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Government has also decided to purchase fertilizer in advance and it would be stocked at 250 distribution centers so that farmers did not need to go far to get the Fertilizer.

Special meet to discuss Youth policies on Wednesday

A special cabinet meeting will take place on Wednesday over youth-oreinted policies. The works being done for youths will be discussed in it.

Home minister Narottam Mishra cleared the haze on alleged tax on panchayats. He said no such tax has been imposed and even if any such order has been issued then it will be withdrawn.