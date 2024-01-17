MP Cabinet Meet: 5 New Medical Colleges To Be Started, Direct Recruitment Of Medical Professors On Vacant Posts

Bhopal: Five New Medical Colleges To Be Started From This Session |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the cabinet has decided to start five new medical colleges from this session itself. These new colleges will be started in Seoni, Sheopur, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Singrauli.

An amendment has been made to fill the vacant posts of medical teaching staff via direct recruitment. The posts of Professors (24), Assistant Professors (between 70 to 75) etc will be filled directly. This is being done to start medical colleges at the earliest.

The overall posts of different categories for five medical colleges stands at 150.

Multipurpose centres to be opened in tribal areas

In the special backward tribal areas, multipurpose centres will be opened and each centre will cost Rs 75 crores. It will be fully funded by the central government. State had sent proposals for 284 centres to Delhi, of which 125 centres were approved.

Government has also decided to open 194 anganwadi centres in special backward tribal areas. A sum of Rs 15.7 crore will be spent in this regard. Centre will bear the 60 percent cost and remaining 40 percent will be borne by the state government.

Government also decided to open boys and girls hostels in backward tribal areas. Under this head, Rs 384.6 crores will be spent.

Rs 2454 crore for roads

Moreover, in special backward tribal areas, roads will be built to connect the 981 human settlements which are devoid of road connectivity. 50 bridges will also be constructed in such areas. Even human settlements of 100 people will be connected with roads. In crux, roads having a length of 2404 km will be constructed. A sum of Rs 2454 crore will be spent in this regard in three years.

In special backward tribal areas, houses will be provided to tribals who have not received houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In this regard, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the beneficiaries.