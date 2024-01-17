Bhopal: Delegation Meets Jail Officials, Seeks Relaxations For Activists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation in support of outlawed Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) met the officials of the jail department and urged them to bring the activists out from the high security area, here on Tuesday. As many as four activists are on hunger strike in Bhopal central jail since January 12 to press their various demands. The delegation demanded the authorities to house activists in barracks along with the other prisoners and under trials.

The members also alleged that the activists were kept in solitary cells, even when the court had outlawed such cells. The officials told the delegation that all restrictions have been imposed as per jail manuals. They denied that activists were kept in any solitary cells, saying that they have been housed in high security cells along with some other jail inmates. The officials also told them that the activists were demanding the round cap, which cannot be given. The cap, books, meal and other necessary articles are provided as per the jail manual, said the officials.

Young India ke Bol target youths of non political background

‘Young India ke Bol’ season-4 programme aims to bring the youths from non-political backgrounds into politics, said Indian Youth Congress national spokesperson Roshan Salve. The IYC has launched the programme to attract the youths to join Congress. The selections are being done on the basis of debate and speeches. The programme state in-charge Salve said it would provide a political platform to the State youths would be able to present their ideas democratically. IYC state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said, “At a time when the BJP is trying to gag dissent, Youth Congress will give microphones to lakhs of youths. The programme will make our leader Rahul Gandhi’s dream of maximising people’s participation in democracy a reality.”