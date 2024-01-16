Bhopal: Stray Dog Menace Complaint Reaches Public Hearing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman residing in the BHEL area has complained that a shelter home for stray dogs being run illegally in her colony has become a menace for residents.

Neeru Aadiwal, who lives in Bengali Colony, Habibganj and works at the Kasturba Hospital, visited Collectrate on Tuesday with the complaint.

She wanted to present her case before the collector at a public hearing. However, in the absence of the collector, she handed over her written application to the office staff. Neeru told the Free Press that two women Neena and Pushpa were residing with 15-10 stray dogs at their home posing threat to other residents of the colony.

The stray dogs chase children and two-wheelers riders and have bitten many local residents, claimed the complainant. The middle-aged woman stated that the residents even fear coming out of their homes due to the dogs. Neeru claimed that when she and some others protested, the women assaulted her.

“They slapped and kicked me. I went to the Govindpura Police Station with a complaint but the policemen didn’t take any action,” she claimed. Neeru said that she and other residents want the dogs to be moved out of the residential area for the safety of the residents, especially infants and children. The residents have been complaining about the stray dog menace since 2019 but no action has been taken yet.

MPCPCR wants stray animal-free city

The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation asking it to prepare an effective action plan for freeing the city from stray dogs and other stray animals. The chairman of the commission Dravid More in the letter addressed to municipal commissioner said that stray dogs killing a six-month-old child in Minal residency Colony of the city was heart-rending. He said that the commission has been receiving complaints of stray dogs attacking children.