MP Cabinet Approves Ropeway From Ujjain Station To Mahakal Temple, Chitrakoot Development Panel

MP: Cabinet Approves Ropeway From Ujjain Station To Mahakal Temple, Formation Of Chitrakoot Development Authority |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In its last cabinet meeting ahead of Model Code of Conduct, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave nod to several projects on Thursday including a ropeway facility for devotees from Ujjain Railway Station, to four major religious places of the state including Mahakal Temple.

Other major decisions included the Chitrakoot Development Authority being formed to develop Chitrakoot on the lines of Ayodhya. Apart from this, pension will be given to university employees on the basis of the Seventh Pay Commission.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Despite all the speculations, no scheme has been stopped by the state government. All ministers should review their departments and get the work done within the time limit. There should be no reduction in review of work. The financial condition of the state government is very good.”

CM Yadav also congratulated all the ministers on completion of 100 days of the state government.

Air circuit will be built for religious trips

Giving information about the cabinet decisions, urban development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “An air circuit is being built for religious pilgrimages in the state. Initially, air facilities will be provided to Ujjain and Omkareshwar by making Indore as the centre. This service will also start for Gwalior and Jabalpur from today itself. It will be expanded to Sagar, Rewa, Ratlam and other places. This facility will be available wherever there is airstrip and availability of passengers.”

Devotees increase in Chitrakoot

Vijayvargiya said that after the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, devotees have started increasing in Chitrakoot also. In such a situation, the CM has decided that an authority will be formed for the development of Chitrakoot. Initially Rs 20 crore will be given to the Collector for the creation of posts. Through this authority, work will be done in urban and rural areas.