MP Bypolls: Cast vote on behalf of villagers so that I win; BJP candidate OPS Bhadoria’s video goes viral

BHOPAL: The turncoat BJP candidate from Mehgaon OPS Bhadoria has asked supporters to cast votes on behalf of those people who are not in villages so that he can win by-election. Bhadoria is seen and heard stating this in a video that went viral on social media.

Bhadoria who is also a minister in BJP government is seen in the video stating if he loses the election with some 1,000 votes, none will be happy and there will be no scope for manipulation. This has created a flutter in political circles in Mehgaon assembly constituency. In 2018, Bhadoria had won the election with margin of 26,000 votes. In this election, Bahujan Sangarsh Dal came third with 28,160 votes. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party candidate came fourth with15,307 votes. BSP candidate had obtained 7,597 votes while SP candidate got 6,151 votes.

If Congress and BJP candidates fail to get maximum votes, the result may favour others.