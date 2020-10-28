MP Bypolls: Additional assistant returning officers for counting, postal ballots appointed

As the hullabaloo of election campaign has peaked, Election Commission has started making arrangements for smooth counting of votes. Election Commission (EC) has appointed additional assistant returning officers in some constituencies to take care of postal ballots.

The 28 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3. Votes will be locked in strong rooms for a week after after which counting will take place on November 10.

Making special preparations for counting, EC has appointed two additional assistant returning officers. One is additional assistant returning officer (counting) while the other is additional assistant returning officer (postal ballot). They will assist returning officer on counting day.

Five additional assistant returning officers each have been appointed for Badnawar, Suwasra and Malhara assembly constituencies. Three additional assistant returning officers each have been appointed for Joura, Sumaoli and Morena assembly constituencies while four each have been appointed for Dimni, Ambah, Karera and Pohri constituencies. One each has been appointed for Bamori, Surkhi, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior and Gwalior east seats.

Additional officers are being deployed in Ashoknagar and Mungaoli constituencies to take care of postal ballots. Anuppur constituency has one additional assistant returning officer appointed for counting while two additional officers for postal ballots.

The number of additional assistant returning officers had been decided on the basis of sensitivity of constituencies. Additional officers have been deputed considering close contest and expected disputes on the day of counting.

This is for the first time that Election Commission has made provisions for postal ballots for senior citizens above 80 years of age besides those who are afflicted with Covid-19 or are suspected corona patients.