MP: Bouncer Shot In Head During Celebratory Firing At Marriage Ceremony In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic turn of events at a marriage celebration in Dabra, a town in Gwalior district, a bouncer lost his life after allegedly being shot during celebratory firing on Friday. The incident occurred at a Sikh marriage held in a marriage lawn, where bouncer Akash Prajapati, was fatally shot in the head.

According to reports, amidst the celebratory gunfire, one of the shots hit Akash Prajapati, resulting in his immediate death. The incident sparked chaos and panic among the attendees. Conflicting accounts have emerged, with some alleging that another bouncer fired the fatal shot, while others claim it was a stray bullet from the celebratory firing.

The deceased, Akash Prajapati, was affiliated with the Royal Tiger Group and hailed from Thateepur, Gwalior. Upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Umesh Garg and Station House Officer Yashwant Goyal rushed to the scene with police forces to investigate.

It was revealed that the wedding ceremony was for the son of Balwinder Singh, held at Jalsa Garden. Additionally, another individual, identified as Indra Basti, also lost his life due to gunfire at the same location. Police authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the perpetrators.