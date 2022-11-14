MP: Body of infant found in drain in Jabalpur

Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a newborn found in the drain created a stir in the Civil Line police station of Jabalpur. The body was found on the other side of the drain near the upper line, probably washed away with the drain water.

On receiving information from villagers, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Civil Lines station in-charge Ramesh Kaurav said an investigation is on to know the whereabouts of the child.

We questioned the people around but no specific information came to the fore. There is no CCTV in the area due to which the accused could not be traced, said the station in-charge.

According to the records, a police team is trying to collect information from the Anganwadi and Asha workers in the area regarding any pregnant woman who has undergone labor in the recent past.