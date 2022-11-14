e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Body of infant found in drain in Jabalpur

MP: Body of infant found in drain in Jabalpur

Civil Lines station in-charge Ramesh Kaurav said an investigation is on to know the whereabouts of the child.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a newborn found in the drain created a stir in the Civil Line police station of Jabalpur. The body was found on the other side of the drain near the upper line, probably washed away with the drain water.

On receiving information from villagers, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Civil Lines station in-charge Ramesh Kaurav said an investigation is on to know the whereabouts of the child.

We questioned the people around but no specific information came to the fore. There is no CCTV in the area due to which the accused could not be traced, said the station in-charge.

According to the records, a police team is trying to collect information from the Anganwadi and Asha workers in the area regarding any pregnant woman who has undergone labor in the recent past.

Read Also
MP: 16-year-old boy nabbed for punching women in Jabalpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: College students in Gwalior clash over parking space, probe ordered

Watch Video: College students in Gwalior clash over parking space, probe ordered

MP Shocker: Bicycles turning into junk in Jabalpur’s government school, blame game on between...

MP Shocker: Bicycles turning into junk in Jabalpur’s government school, blame game on between...

MP: Body of infant found in drain in Jabalpur

MP: Body of infant found in drain in Jabalpur

MP: BSF constable rehearsing for equestrian competition dies after horse kicks him on the forehead

MP: BSF constable rehearsing for equestrian competition dies after horse kicks him on the forehead

MP government appoints ministers to welcome & see off President during her Madhya Pradesh visit

MP government appoints ministers to welcome & see off President during her Madhya Pradesh visit