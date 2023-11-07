Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that the BJP government would be formed with full majority in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The states are three of the five states scheduled to undergo assembly polls this month. The state of Chhattisgarh is undergoing elections in two phases, the polling for the first phase is underway today and the second phase is scheduled for November 17.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each are scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and November 23 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Reacting to the first phase of polling going on in Chhattisgarh, union minister Tomar said, "This time the atmosphere was in the favour of the BJP. The BJP government will be formed with full majority in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan." Meanwhile, speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Morena and Guna districts of Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, he said that PM Modi's visit would infuse new energy among the workers in view of the upcoming state assembly polls.

"PM Modi visiting Morena and Guna for the election campaign is a matter of happiness for all of us. The PM's visit will infuse a new energy among the workers and a new wave will be created which will determine the BJP government in the state," Tomar said.

Notably, Union Minister Tomar is in fray from Dimani assembly seat in Morena district for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

Earlier, speaking at an Election Rally in Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that by announcing the continuation of the free ration scheme the Government had shown that it was working for the poor " By extending the free ration scheme for the next five years we have given renewed strength to the aspirations of the poor" said the Prime Minister.

"Whether it is the Ram Mandir or the development of permanent houses for the poor, the BJP delivers what it promises" the Prime Minister added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)