MP: BJP MLA Bhadauria rushed to hospital after speeding tractor hits his car on NH 719

The damaged car of the BJP MLA Bhadauria |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State and Mehgaon MLA OPS Bhadauria was severely injured after a speeding tractor rammed into his car near Cadbury factory on NH 719 in Malanpur area on Tuesday.

Bhadauria suffered head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of a private multi-speciality hospital in Gwalior.

His car was badly damaged in the accident. Police rushed to the spot for the rescue, confirmed SDOP confirmed the case.

