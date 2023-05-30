 MP: BJP MLA Bhadauria rushed to hospital after speeding tractor hits his car on NH 719
Bhadauria suffered head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private multi-speciality hospital in Gwalior.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
The damaged car of the BJP MLA Bhadauria |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State and Mehgaon MLA OPS Bhadauria was severely injured after a speeding tractor rammed into his car near Cadbury factory on NH 719 in Malanpur area on Tuesday.

Bhadauria suffered head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of a private multi-speciality hospital in Gwalior.

His car was badly damaged in the accident. Police rushed to the spot for the rescue, confirmed SDOP confirmed the case.

