MP: BJP MLA Bhadauria rushed to hospital after speeding tractor hits his car on NH 719

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State and Mehgaon MLA OPS Bhadauria was severely injured after a speeding tractor rammed into his car near Cadbury factory on NH 719 in Malanpur area on Tuesday.
Bhadauria suffered head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of a private multi-speciality hospital in Gwalior.
His car was badly damaged in the accident. Police rushed to the spot for the rescue, confirmed SDOP confirmed the case.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)