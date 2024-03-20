 MP: BJP Leader Dr Rajesh Mishra Files Nomination From Sidhi Parliamentary Seat In Presence Of CM Yadav
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and candidate Dr Rajesh Mishra filed nomination papers from Sidhi parliamentary seat, in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav on Wednesday.

After the nomination, CM Yadav told ANI, "I am happy that the first nomination has been filed from Sidhi. The trends indicate that the BJP will win with majority votes in the state." CM Yadav also participated in the road show and addressed a public gathering organised on the occasion of filing nomination papers of Lok Sabha candidate from Sidhi seat Dr Mishra.

He also indirectly targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Yatra saying the Congress' yatra has become 'Congress Chhodo Yatra'.

'Aage aage Bhaisahab, pichhe pichhe full stop'

"There are a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state but no senior Congress leaders are ready to contest the poll. A Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) started a padayatra and his yatra has become Congress Chhodo Yatra'. Wherever he went, people left Congress. Aage aage Bhaisahab, pichhe pichhe full stop," CM Yadav said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The filing of paper for the first phase is starting from Wednesday and March 27 will be the last date to file the nomination. There are six Lok Sabha constituencies which go to poll in the first phase namely, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.

