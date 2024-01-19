MP: BJP District Chief Bunty Sahu, MLA Sohan Valmiki Clash On Stage In Chhindwara After Former Criticises Congress Party (WATCH)

MP: BJP District Chief, MLA Sohan Valmiki Clash On Stage In Chhindwara After Former Criticises Congress Party (WATCH) |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between BJP District President Vivek Bunty Sahu and Congress’ Parasia MLA Sohan Valmiki during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Chhindwara district on Friday. A video of the incident has also come to fore in which the policemen present at the spot can be seen trying to pacify the matter between the two leaders.

In the video, the venue can be seen divided between the two parties and workers of BJP and Congress can be heard raising slogans supporting their respective parties.

According to information, the clash between Vivek Bunty Sahu and Congress MLA Sohan Valmiki happened right on the stage during the Vikas Bharat Vikas Sankalp Yatra in Jhure village of Parasia development block.

Actually, Bunty Sahu was criticising Congress during his speech from the stage, which was being opposed by MLA Sohan Valmiki. Within no time, the matter heated up and both of them started arguing on the stage.

Workers gather at police station

As soon as the controversy started on the stage, the children present at the program started running away. At the same time, public representatives of both the parties started arguing with each other.

During the whole argument, the BJP District President was raising slogans of Har Har Modi from the stage. The police were also trying to convince both the leaders on the stage.

According to the information received, workers of both the parties have surrounded the Shivpuri police station in the evening.