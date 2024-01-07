MP: Bikers Tossed 3-ft In Air As Speeding Car Hits Them On Gwalior-Shivpuri Link Road; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video of a hit and run case, where a car hit a bike crossing the road so hard that the bikers flew at least 3-ft in the air before falling down, came to fore on Sunday. The accident reportedly happened on Gwalior-Shivpuri link road on Saturday.

A case has been registered in the matter and police are on the lookout for the car driver.

Incident captured in CCTV

The incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed on a pole near Chirwai Naka. Police are gathering information on the basis of this footage.

It can be seen in the video that two youths are riding on a bike. They wait for a trolley to cross the road before crossing to the other side. As soon as they move forward after the trolley leaves, a car hits them. The youths fell headlong on the road. It is being said that passersby took them to the hospital.

Case registered

Kampu police have registered a case against the unknown driver and have started searching for him. It is noteworthy that some time ago, on the same road, a bike rider was hit by an unknown car. The accused has not been identified yet.