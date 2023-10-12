MP: Bhim Army Chief Detained On Way To Gurjar Community's 'Jail Bharo' Movement In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Ravan and his close aides, who were on their way to join 'Jail Bharo' movement by Gurjar community, have been detained in Morena.

According to the information, he was going to Gwalior to join the movement. He has been taken into custody at the Rajghat of Chambal, the border of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Superintendent of Police and Collector were in talks with Chandrashekhar regarding his release, at the time of filing this story.

Strict vigil maintained by police administration

Notably, a strict vigil was being maintained by the police administration since Thursday morning in protest against this movement. As the police got information about the arrival of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Ravan from Morena, the police, exchanging information with the Morena police, have taken Chandrashekhar Ravan, Ravindra Bhati, Atul Pradhan into custody near the Chambal river. Morena police arrested them at the checking point at Allabeli outpost of Sarai Chhola police station area. He was taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel and Gwalior Collector Akshay Kumar have also reached the spot at Rajghat in Chambal.

After this, the police administration of Morena and Gwalior is talking to Chandrashekhar Ravan, but it is being told that Chandrashekhar Ravan is adamant on going to Gwalior.

A police force of 1000 is deployed at the spot. If Chandrashekhar Ravan insists on going to Gwalior, the administration can arrest him.