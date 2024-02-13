MP: Beaten Till Bones Broke, Man Reaches To SP Office In Ambulance, Seeks Justice At 'Jansunwai'

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An injured man reached the SP office in an ambulance to seek justice after he was kidnapped and brutally beaten in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday.

According to information, complainant Devendra Kirar was allegedly abducted and beaten up by accused identified as Devraj, Ravi, Rajesh, and some others on the night of January 30, when he had gone to attend a wedding. He has accused the police of not hearing his case.

The victim, on Thursday, reached the SP office for a public hearing straight from the hospital in an ambulance.

The victim has sustained fractures in hands and legs. |

The matter dates back to January 30 in Jabalpur's Murar area, when half a dozen miscreants, including Rajesh, Devraj, and Ravi, abducted Devendra in their white car from the parking lot of Vaishnavi Garden. On the way, they started forcing him to sell his land. When Devendra raised an objection, he was beaten fiercely with sticks. Both his legs and hands were fractured in the incident.

Lately, the attackers threw Devendra near the garden and ran away. A complaint about this matter was made at the Murar police station. However, Devendra has accused the police of not taking his case seriously. He said that the police only filed minor sections against the accused.

The complainant has also submitted CCTV footage and a medical report of the incident site. The police say that the sections will be increased on the basis of a medical report.