MP: 'Bandit King' Malkhan Singh Joins Congress, Vows To Throw BJP Out Of Power

Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former bandit Malkhan Singh, who had total 94 police cases against him including 17 murder cases, has joined Congress in Bhopal on Wednesday. He took the membership in presence of state president Kamal Nath.

The former dacoit of Chambal had earlier campaigned for BJP as well.

Talking to the reporters Malkhan Singh said that he had thought that Bharatiya Janata Party would be a principled party, but it turned out to be an illusion. “BJP is not like that. I hate that party. We need to change the BJP government,” he said.

On this occasion, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dr. Govind Singh and former state president of Congress and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria were

'Will make Kamal Nath CM'

He further claimed that BJP will be removed from power in 2023 and said, “I will campaign for Congress and the party will win. Earlier, I used to raise guns against injustice, today, I have sounded the bugle against injustice. We will clear the BJP government in the 2023 assembly elections and make Kamal Nath sit on the chief minister’s post.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'BJP is devoid of principles'

The former bandit added, 'If injustice and atrocities had not increased, I would not have become a rebel. I had once campaigned for the BJP knowing that it was a party with principles, but now injustice and atrocities have increased in the BJP regime. Rapes are happening, people's lands are being snatched, that's why I left BJP.”

Notably, Malkhan Singh had campaigned for BJP during the Lok Sabha elections of 2014.

Agreeing with Malkhan Singh, Kamal Nath said that the whole state is echoing the same thoughts.

The 'Bandit King' of Bihad

Known as the ‘Bandit King’ of Bihad, Malkhan Singh had taken up arms to merge 100 bighas of land belonging to Ramjanaki temple in the village to the temple. During that time he was also a Panch.

Malkhan Singh and his gang surrendered on 15 June 1982 in the presence of the then chief minister Arjun Singh. To see this surrender, a crowd of more than 30 thousand people had gathered in the field. After this Malkhan remained in jail for 6 years. He was acquitted in all the cases in the year 1989 and got released.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)