MP August 31 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Resume From September 1; Alerts Issued For 35 Districts, Including Indore, Ujjain & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system will bring heavy rain to state from September 1. The entire state is likely to experience significant rainfall, with alerts issued for 35 districts. Before this, on Saturday, 12 districts including Sehore and Dewas might see intense rainfall.

The Yashwant Sagar Dam in Indore has released water, causing the Ujjain dam to fill up. On Saturday morning, one of the gates at the Ujjain Dam was opened 25 centimeters to manage the water levels.

Ujjain's Gambhir Dam Gates Opened To Manage High Water Levels

On Saturday, the radial gates of the Gambhir Dam, a crucial source of drinking water for Ujjain, were opened after the dam's storage reached 2206 million cubic feet (Mc Ft).

The dam, which has a total capacity of 2250 Mc Ft, needed to release water to manage the high levels resulting from recent heavy rains.

This measure is part of the state's preparation for even more substantial rainfall expected from September 1, as a strong weather system is set to bring widespread heavy rains to state. The increased water flow from the Gambhir Dam will help manage water levels and mitigate potential flooding in Ujjain.

A scientist from the IMD Bhopal, explained that a low-pressure area is active in the Bay of Bengal, while the monsoon trough is also influencing the region. As a result, while Saturday might see less intense rain, the period from September 1 to 3 will bring heavy rainfall across the state. The impact of the low-pressure system is expected to increase rainfall.

The weather department has issued alerts for heavy rain in Sehore, Dewas, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Damoh, and Dindori districts in the next 24 hours. In cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, light rain with occasional thunderstorms is expected.

On Friday, 13 districts saw rainfall. Narmadapuram received 35 mm (about 1.5 inches) of rain, while Mandla and Umaria got 1 inch each. Naugan, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Chhindwara, and Indore received more than half an inch. Light rain was also recorded in Betul, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Narsinghpur, and Satna. In Bhopal, intermittent rain continued from morning into the night. In Ashoknagar, heavy rain late Friday night caused water to rise up to 2 feet in homes in Pathkheda village.