MP August 23 Weather Update: Downpour In Bhopal, Indore & 24 Other Districts; Orange Alert Issued In 9 Districts For Weekend 

MP August 23 Weather Updates: Bhopal, Indore & 24 Other Districts Witness Heavy Downpour; Orange Alert Issued In 9 Districts For Weekend

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains are being witnessed on Friday in Madhya Pradesh with several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, and Ratlam, experiencing continuous downpours since Thursday night.

Heavy rain alert on Friday: An alert of heavy rain was issued for Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sehore, Indore, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur districts on Friday.

Light rain, thunderstorms: Thunderstorms and light rain was witnessed in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhopal and other districts.

Weather at 5 PM | IMD Bhopal

What does meteorological department say?

According to the IMD Bhopal, a strong rain system has become active over Madhya Pradesh due to low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. This heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next four days, i.e. till August 26.

The combination of a cyclonic circulation and a monsoon trough is likely to bring heavy rains to 26 districts in the coming days, including Indore and Ujjain. Following this, an orange alert for heavy rain has been issued. The system is expected to intensify further from August 25th.

The combination of a cyclonic circulation and a monsoon trough over Madhya Pradesh. | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Saturday

Orange Alert: An orange Alert has been issued for Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Chhindwara, Betul, Barwani, Khargone and Dhar districts for Saturday.

Heavy Rain Alert: Sheopur, Shivpuri, Sagar, Damoh, Mandla, Seoni, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Indore, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur may receive heavy rain.

Light rain, Thunderstorm: Light rain and thunderstorm conditions may persist in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Satna, Panna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa and other districts of the state.