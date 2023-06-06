 MP Assembly Monsoon Session begins from July 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Assembly Monsoon Session begins from July 10

MP Assembly Monsoon Session begins from July 10

Opposition to rake up Mahakal Lok issue with full strength.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly will be organised from July 10 onwards and will continue till July 14. In this four day session, the government will seek the approval for various necessary government works. The supplementary budget is likely to be sought to complete the ongoing government works.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: All You Need To Know About Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar's Rich & Handsome...
article-image

Before going to the next assembly election, this is probably the last assembly session. BJP is prepared to face the barrage of attacks from Congress on various burning issues.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Robbery accused held; Rs 3.5L cash and car seized
article-image

Aware of this fact, Congress is bent upon to give a harrowing time to Shivraj government by raking up various burning issues. The Mahakal Lok issue is likely to be raised by the Opposition with full strength. Opposition is alleging corruption in the construction of Mahakal Lok. Notably, in the recent thunderstorm, six Sapthrishi statues suffered damage in Mahakal Lok constructed by spending crores of rupees. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman critical after car hits her, driver booked
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Assembly Monsoon Session begins from July 10

MP Assembly Monsoon Session begins from July 10

MP: Eyeing upcoming polls, Digvijaya Singh warns prospective Congress candidates not to contest...

MP: Eyeing upcoming polls, Digvijaya Singh warns prospective Congress candidates not to contest...

MP: Troubled By Land Mafias, Woman Attempts Suicide During Public Hearing In Gwalior

MP: Troubled By Land Mafias, Woman Attempts Suicide During Public Hearing In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Damoh DEO ink-attacked after administration makes hijab optional in Ganga Jamuna...

Madhya Pradesh: Damoh DEO ink-attacked after administration makes hijab optional in Ganga Jamuna...

MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 300-feet Deep Borewell In Sehore, Rescue Operation On

MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 300-feet Deep Borewell In Sehore, Rescue Operation On