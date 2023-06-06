MP Assembly Monsoon Session begins from July 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly will be organised from July 10 onwards and will continue till July 14. In this four day session, the government will seek the approval for various necessary government works. The supplementary budget is likely to be sought to complete the ongoing government works.

Before going to the next assembly election, this is probably the last assembly session. BJP is prepared to face the barrage of attacks from Congress on various burning issues.

Aware of this fact, Congress is bent upon to give a harrowing time to Shivraj government by raking up various burning issues. The Mahakal Lok issue is likely to be raised by the Opposition with full strength. Opposition is alleging corruption in the construction of Mahakal Lok. Notably, in the recent thunderstorm, six Sapthrishi statues suffered damage in Mahakal Lok constructed by spending crores of rupees.