MP: Air Ambulance Service Rolls Out, Will Be Free For Ayushman Card Holders Within And Outside The State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Shri Air Ambulance Service was rolled out in the state on Tuesday. In case of medical emergency or natural calamity anywhere in state, it will airlift patients to designated hospitals. Under air ambulance service, one helicopter ambulance and one fixed wing converted flying ambulance have been made available.

As per medical need, patients will be airlifted even to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad or to any medical institutions of the country. Ayushman card holders will be airlifted free of cost within and outside the state to hospitals allied with Ayushman scheme.

Those not having Ayushman card, will be airlifted free of cost within the state. But they will have to pay in case they are taken outside the state.

All victims of road and industrial accident or natural calamity will be airlifted free of cost to government or private hospitals situated within or outside the state. Air ambulance will have trained medical and paramedical staff.

Patients will be airlifted in 80 types of emergency health condition. Air ambulance facility will be available only in recommended hospital.

The charges

In case of paid air ambulance service, patients will be charged on per hour basis. The per hour charge for helicopter is Rs 1,94,500 and for fixed wing converted flying ambulance, it is Rs 1,78,900.

Need to publicise the initiative

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla directed officers to strengthen the operation system of PM Shri Air Ambulance as it is an important initiative to provide high end medical service to citizens during emergency period. The deputy CM said there was need to publicise the initiative. He said this while addressing meeting of public health and medical education department at Mantralaya on Tuesday.