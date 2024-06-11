Bhopal: Uma Bharti's Security Officer Gets Calls From Pak, Dubai Seeking BJP Leader's Location

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security officer of former chief minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti received phone calls from Pakistan and Dubai, with callers seeking her location.

The callers repeatedly asked about the location of Bharti. The BJP has Z plus security. The callers introduced themselves as being from the crime branch and claimed they wanted her location for interrogation, the release stated.

A senior state intelligence officer said a case would be registered with crime branch. The release said that a search of Truecaller IDs for both WhatsApp numbers revealed one to be of M. Hussain from Pakistan and the other to be of Abbas from Dubai.

This entire information, including WhatsApp numbers and names, was immediately sent by the inspector deployed for security to Director General of Police and ADG (intelligence), it stated.

ADG (intelligence) Jaideep Prasad told Free Press that the caller had made two calls to security officer. In first call, the caller claimed that the nephew was caught in a rape case, the PSO replied that she did not have nephew. The caller gave second call in which he made more allegations, which security officer discarded.

The ADG added that a case would be registered by crime branch. An inquiry will be conducted by the cyber cell to trace the location of the callers. Sometimes fraud calls are made, he added.