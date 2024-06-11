 Madhya Pradesh: Bed Occupancy Drops To 50% In State-Run Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bed Occupancy Drops To 50% In State-Run Hospitals

Madhya Pradesh: Bed Occupancy Drops To 50% In State-Run Hospitals

Medical facilities in tribal areas still running at full capacity due to lack of alternatives

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
IANS (Representational Pic)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the availability of best of healthcare services and state-of-the-art facilities in private hospitals, bed occupancy at state-run medical facilities in urban areas, including Bhopal, has dropped to 50%. However, government-run hospitals and health centers in tribal areas continue to operate at full capacity, as there are no better private medical care options available.

The administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, reports a bed occupancy rate of 96%.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari has written to all government hospitals to refer the cases to JP Hospital (district Hospital) as its bed occupancy has dropped to 50 per cent in SNCU ward.

Read Also
Indore: Acute Water Shortage At MTH Hospital Sparks Junior Doctors' Protest Over Hygiene & Patient...
article-image

The scene is much different at government hospitals and medical facilities in tribal areas. Shahdol CMHO Dr AK Lal said, 'Our government hospital is the only option available in tribal areas so we always have 100 per cent occupancy throughout the year.'

In urban areas like Bhopal, there are a number of nursing homes and private hospitals so people prefer these medical facilities to the government hospitals and this has resulted in drastic drop in bed occupancies there, he added.

Read Also
MP: Friends Of Prisoned Criminal Create Ruckus Outside Jabalpur Central Jail Late Night; Hurls...
article-image

30% occupancy despite state of art facilities

'We have state of art facilities but even after 300 beds, we only have one-third bed occupancy and this is when JP Hospital has completely stopped taking child delivery cases, and so all cases are coming to Katju now. In Urban areas people proudly share with friends the name of private hospitals from where they seek medical consultation. This has led to a drop in bed occupancy in government hospitals.' --- Col. P K Singh, superintendent K N Katju Hospital

AIIMS has 96% bed occupancy

'AIIMS, Bhopal has 96 per cent bed occupancy. We have a long waiting list and still people come here as we provide the best medical treatment and healthcare. We have around 4-month waiting but still patients come to us for the treatment.' --- Ajai Singh, AIIMS director

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 136 Hearse Proposed, 4 Each In Dists With Medical Colleges, 2 Each In 42 Districts

MP: 136 Hearse Proposed, 4 Each In Dists With Medical Colleges, 2 Each In 42 Districts

MP: Air Ambulance Service Rolls Out, Will Be Free For Ayushman Card Holders Within And Outside The...

MP: Air Ambulance Service Rolls Out, Will Be Free For Ayushman Card Holders Within And Outside The...

Madhya Pradesh: Bed Occupancy Drops To 50% In State-Run Hospitals

Madhya Pradesh: Bed Occupancy Drops To 50% In State-Run Hospitals

Woman Helpline: 1.80 lakh Women In MP Made Distress Calls To Dial-100 Last Year

Woman Helpline: 1.80 lakh Women In MP Made Distress Calls To Dial-100 Last Year

Bhopal: Fire Erupts Again At Vallabh Bhawan After Explosion In AC Compressor, No Casualties Or...

Bhopal: Fire Erupts Again At Vallabh Bhawan After Explosion In AC Compressor, No Casualties Or...