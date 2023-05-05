MP: A day after govt docs' strike, Kamal Nath announces policy that will equally benefit docs & patients if Congress wins assembly elections

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In backdrop of a tussle between government doctors and state, Congress state president Kamal Nath, on Friday, announced to bring policy that will be beneficial for both-- doctors and patients, if the party is elected to power.

The opposition party's announcement comes after government doctors went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday. Although, the strike had to be called off the same day following High Court's order.

Nath in his statement said “We understand the problems of the doctors and we feel sad about their situation. We are planning to bring the policy which will benefit the doctors and the patients equally, if we come to power."

Notably, over 15k government doctors went on a statewide strike on Wednesday, demanding implementation of DACP.

The strike's impact was felt hard by the patients and their families. In Gwalior, a 45-year-old man suffering from breathing issues died due to alleged absence of timely medical treatment at Gwalior on Wednesday as doctors staged protest.

As many as 32 surgeries were postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hospital amid ongoing strike.