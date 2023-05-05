 MP: A day after govt docs' strike, Kamal Nath announces policy that will equally benefit docs & patients if Congress wins assembly elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: A day after govt docs' strike, Kamal Nath announces policy that will equally benefit docs & patients if Congress wins assembly elections

MP: A day after govt docs' strike, Kamal Nath announces policy that will equally benefit docs & patients if Congress wins assembly elections

The opposition party's announcement comes after government doctors went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday. Although, the strike had to be called off the same day following High Court's order.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In backdrop of a tussle between government doctors and state, Congress state president Kamal Nath, on Friday, announced to bring policy that will be beneficial for both-- doctors and patients, if the party is elected to power.

The opposition party's announcement comes after government doctors went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday. Although, the strike had to be called off the same day following High Court's order.

Nath in his statement said “We understand the problems of the doctors and we feel sad about their situation. We are planning to bring the policy which will benefit the doctors and the patients equally, if we come to power."

Read Also
MP doctors' strike: High Court calls it 'illegal', orders govt doctors to return to work...
article-image

Notably, over 15k government doctors went on a statewide strike on Wednesday, demanding implementation of DACP.

The strike's impact was felt hard by the patients and their families.  In Gwalior, a 45-year-old man suffering from breathing issues died due to alleged absence of timely medical treatment at Gwalior on Wednesday as doctors staged protest.

As many as 32 surgeries were postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hospital amid ongoing strike.

Read Also
MP doctors' strike: 32 surgeries postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hosp, serious patients lie unattended...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: A day after govt docs' strike, Kamal Nath announces policy that will equally benefit docs &...

MP: A day after govt docs' strike, Kamal Nath announces policy that will equally benefit docs &...

Madhya Pradesh: Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise, says Wildlife expert...

Madhya Pradesh: Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise, says Wildlife expert...

MP: A peep into CM Chouhan's journey with wife Sadhna as they celebrate 31st wedding anniversary; in...

MP: A peep into CM Chouhan's journey with wife Sadhna as they celebrate 31st wedding anniversary; in...

Caught on Cam: 6 of a family shot dead in MP’s Morena over long pending land dispute that turned...

Caught on Cam: 6 of a family shot dead in MP’s Morena over long pending land dispute that turned...

Controlling routes: Train guard, who commutes from Agra to Delhi to manage Bhopal bound Vande...

Controlling routes: Train guard, who commutes from Agra to Delhi to manage Bhopal bound Vande...