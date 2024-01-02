MP: '9-Time MLA Is Equal To CM', Says Sidelined BJP Leader Gopal Bhargava After Missing Spot In Mohan Yadav Cabinet; Video Viral

MP: '9-term-MLA Is Equal To A CM', Says Senior BJP Leader Gopal Bhargava After Missing Spot In Mohan Yadav Cabinet; Video Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a few days after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the cabinet, voices of discontentment have started arising from within the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Several senior leaders and ministers from the former Shivraj cabinet have been dropped this time.

In the same series, a video of 9-term MLA and former MP cabinet minister Gopal Bhargava is doing the rounds on social media, in which he can be heard saying that "a 9-term MLA is equal to a chief minister."

In the video, Bhargava can be seen addressing people at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The date and venue of the video, however, cannot be ascertained. The viral clip shows Bhargava listing his achievements in his 38-year-old political career in an attempt to cover up the fact that he was sidelined by the BJP's top leadership in the 2023 assembly election.

“When the Uma Bharti government came to power in 2003, I became a cabinet minister. From agriculture, revenue, cooperation, horticulture, to religious trusts and endowments, eight ministries were under me which has never happened in the history of Madhya Pradesh,” Bhargava, the protem speaker of the 16th Madhya Pradesh assembly said.

He further said that since he had been a minister for so long, some people find it weird.

“When the youngsters come and meet me, they ask me what will happen now that I have lost my ministerial post. I say to them, don’t worry, a 9-term MLA is equal to a chief minister,” he added.

10 Shivraj ministers were sidelined.

Notably, when the Mohan Yadav cabinet took oath on December 25, 10 cabinet ministers included in the previous Shivraj government missed the spots, and only six were given berths.

Many big leaders of the MP BJP were kept out of the new cabinet, with the biggest name being that of nine-time MLA and six-term minister Gopal Bhargava. Bhargava has been representing the Rehli assembly constituency of Sagar district since 1985.