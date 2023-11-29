MP: 8-year-old Hearing & Speech Impaired Girl Raped By Govt Hostel's Watchman In Damoh

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl with hearing and speech challenges was raped allegedly by the watchman of a government girl's hostel, where she was living, in Damoh district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the center for girls with speech and hearing issues, according to the police.

The hostel's guard for the preceding five years, Om Prakash Tiwari, is the accused, according to City Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari. He was placed under arrest upon the discovery of the suspected offense, according to the police officer.

The official states that the accused is the subject of a rape complaint brought under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Inquiry into the matter is still ongoing.

Man rapes FB friend in Gwalior

In another case reported from Gwalior, a man allegedly lured his 17-year-old Facebook friend, kidnapped her with the help of his aides and gang-raped her. Among the accused is a close relative of the Sumawali MLA as well. The girl, having somehow escaped the perpetrators' grasp, later complained to a family member about the incident, who then lodged a police report.

In Ashoknagar as well, a 30-year-old woman was raped by two unidentified men in front of her husband near the railway station.