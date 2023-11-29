MP Patwari Murder: 'Why Was Papa Sent On Site Without Police Protection At Night? Teen Daughter Blames Administration (WATCH)

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The on-duty patwari-- who was allegedly mowed to death by sand mafias in Shahdol, was sent to site without any police protection, revealed his daughter. She has blamed the administration's negligence for her father's death.

Speaking to media, Patwari Prasanna Singh's teen daughter Priya asked , "Why did the administration send my father to stop illegal mining without police protection at night?"

In the video, as Priya raised serious questions over her father's death, her mother was seen crying inconsolably. Her two brothers--who stood blank, are too young to understand how their life completely changed overnight.

She said that there are many other forces too, why Patwari is sent to the field in the night. Why did the police not go?

She further added that this is not happening for the first time. Her father was called earlier as well in the night. Group Patwari are called in the night and they have another duty in the day, therefore, it’s police work to go in the night. Police were not with them. Only team members were called, she added.

Family members were not present. She blamed the government and team members for her father’s death and repeatedly questioned why the police were not present at the spot?

She demanded strict action so that the same incident should not be repeated.

How Was Patwari Murdered?

Notably, in a horrifying incident that happened late on Saturday night, a Patwari who had gone to stop illegal sand mining in Shahdol district's Son River was brutally crushed to death by a tractor at the sand mafia's command.

The Deolond police station area received a report on the matter. In order to prevent illicit sand mining, Patwari Prasanna Singh Baghel, who is assigned to Khadda in Beohari Tehsil, went to the location with three other Patwari colleagues while on patrol in a government vehicle per the Tehsildar's orders.