MP: 8 Lakh Devotees Throng Pradeep Mishra's Kanwar Yatra In Sehore, Heavy Vehicles Route Diverted

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Kubreshwar Dham’s Pandit Pradeep Mishra organised a grand Kanwar Yatra in Sehore as part of Sravan rituals on Wednesday. According to local reports, more than 8 lakh devotees have participated in this 11 km-long yatra. In view of the crowd, the route of heavy vehicles passing through the state highway has been diverted.

Heavy vehicle route diverted

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said that instead of sending heavy vehicles going from Bhopal to Indore via the Sehore-Ashta route, they are being diverted via Biaora-Bhopal and other routes. The route will remain diverted till 6 pm on Tuesday.

15 lakh devotees expected till evening

The Kanwar Yatra started in the morning from the banks of Siwan River, which reached Kubreshwar Dham at around 1 pm. Organisers said that more than 15 lakh people are expected to gather by the evening as devotees from all over the country have reached Sehore.

Admin on alert

Keeping the huge footfall in view, Sehore collector Praveen Singh has given instructions to keep facilities for motor boats and other resources ready at the Siwan river banks. Crowds of devotees are visible at the city's Dharamshalas, bus stand and railway station.

