 MP: 7th Teachers' Day Felicitation Function Organised In Itarsi
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
MP: 7th Teachers' Day Felicitation Function Organised In Itarsi | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Itarsi The Itarsi municipality held the seventh Teachers’ Day felicitation ceremony in the town on Tuesday. Narmadapuram MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma was invited as the chief guest on the occasion, while the event was presided over by former district education officer BK Patel.

The current district education officer, SPS Bisen was invited as the special guest at the event. Senior teachers were felicitated on the occasion. MLA Sharma and the chairman of the municipality, Pankaj Chourey folded hands in front of the teachers to pay respects to them.

Chourey also showered flowers on all the teachers to honour them. MLA Sharma then addressed the attendees of the event and read a choupaai (couplet) from the Hoky Ramayana to underline the importance of teachers in everyone’s life.

He reflected back on the Sita Swayamwar and said that all the contenders of the competition had paid obeisances to Gods before picking up the bow, but remained unsuccessful.

Lord Ram paid obeisances to his teacher and preceptor, and tried picking up the bow, in which he emerged successful. He said that a teacher’s role in the life of an individual is more prominent that God’s role, and said that many of the presidents of India have been remarkable teachers. More than 150 senior teachers were felicitated on the occasion.

article-image

Retired Teachers Feted  

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Retired teachers were honoured with shawls and coconuts in Unchehara on Teacher’s Day on Tuesday. A teacher in a girls’ school in Unchehara, Om Prakash Tamrakar, said teachers are the builders of society and nation.

The retired teachers like GulabchandSarawagi, Om Prakash Tamrakar, Yogendra Pathak, Sharda Prasad Tomar, Neeraj Nigam, Puroshottam Kacher, Bheesham Singrauli, Vinayshanker Tiwari and Madhusudan Raikwar were honoured.

GulabchandSarawagi shared his experiences of his service period with other teachers at the function. He urged the teachers to work selflessly for the development of the nation.

article-image

