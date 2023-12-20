MP: 500 Sacks Of PDS Wheat Goes Missing From Truck In Gwalior

Representative Pic |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five hundred sacks of wheat, sent to be distributed among the poor at government fair price shops, mysteriously went missing along with the truck in Gwalior on Tuesday. The information created panic in the administration and the police. Though, with the help of CCTV cameras, the police somehow managed to recover the empty truck, there is no information about where the wheat inside it went.

The missing truck belongs to a truck operator named Ranjit Singh, resident of Thatipur, and is driven by a driver named Ram Kumar Gurjar. Ram Kumar says that he had loaded about five hundred sacks of wheat into his truck from the government warehouse located in Renhat in Ghatigaon area to be distributed among the poor. It was to be distributed at various fair price shops. According to the driver, he reached the old cantonment area with the loaded truck and parked it on the side of the road near a dhaba situated on the Agra-Mumbai highway.

The driver went away for some work but when he returned to the place after some time, he was shocked to find that the truck full of wheat was missing from the spot.

Truck traced with the help of CCTV

The driver first informed his boss about the incident and then immediately reached the Old Cantonment police station and informed the police. The matter was related to PDS wheat, hence the information was immediately given to the senior police and administrative officials. The police also immediately came into action. CCTV cameras in the immediate vicinity were searched. In one of the cameras, the missing truck was spotted going towards Morena.

Empty truck found parked near Morena

When the police moved ahead with the help of CCTV footage, the missing truck was found parked on the side of the highway near Tekri ahead of Chambal river, a few kilometres from Morena. The truck however was completely empty.

Police have confiscated the truck and brought it to the old cantonment police station.

Talking about the incident, additional SP Niranjan Sharma said that five hundred sacks of PDS wheat loaded in the truck are missing, worth around rupees 3 lakh. “The truck in which it was loaded has been recovered from Morena district. We are looking for the accused with the help of Morena police,” he added.