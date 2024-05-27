 MP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna

MP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna

According to reports, the driver had fallen asleep while driving, causing the accident. The truck broke through the divider and fell off a bridge.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four labourers died and four others were injured when a mini truck overturned after the driver fell asleep in the Guna district on Monday.

According to reports, the driver had fallen asleep while driving, causing the accident. The truck broke through the divider and fell off a bridge.

The accident happened on AB Road, about half a kilometer from Miana. Miana Police Station in-charge Sanjit Mabai said that there were six laborers, a driver, and a cleaner in the truck.

Read Also
Indore Ward 65 Corporator Goes Half-Naked To Protest Irregular Water Supply Amid Soaring Temperature...
article-image

Three laborers died on the spot, while one died during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Vishnu, Mir, Vikas, and Ranjit. The injured include Shahrukh (cleaner), Ashok (the driver), and Nawab, among others. They have been admitted to the district hospital. The laborers are from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the driver, Ashok, is from Raebareli. Ashok has been referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Read Also
MP: Municipal Staff Manhandles Bull In Sagar, Drag By Rope Until It Falls With A Thud; Video Viral
article-image

The labourers were on their way to Karnataka. The truck was carrying their bikes, cooking equipment, clothes, and other essentials, all of which were scattered in the accident. The families of the victims have been informed and are on their way to Guna.

Cleaner Shahrukh said that the truck belongs to Raebareli. They were traveling from Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Shujalpur (Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh), and the laborers had boarded from Kalpi (Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh). They were sleeping when the truck hit the divider. The police took them to the hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt School Teachers Ordered To Search Child Beggars On Streets In Gwalior; Staff Protests

MP Govt School Teachers Ordered To Search Child Beggars On Streets In Gwalior; Staff Protests

MP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught...

MP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught...

MP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna

MP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heat Waves In Ratlam, Dhar & Rajgarh; Intense Heat In 46 Districts

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heat Waves In Ratlam, Dhar & Rajgarh; Intense Heat In 46 Districts

MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body

MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body