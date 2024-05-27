MP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four labourers died and four others were injured when a mini truck overturned after the driver fell asleep in the Guna district on Monday.

According to reports, the driver had fallen asleep while driving, causing the accident. The truck broke through the divider and fell off a bridge.

The accident happened on AB Road, about half a kilometer from Miana. Miana Police Station in-charge Sanjit Mabai said that there were six laborers, a driver, and a cleaner in the truck.

Three laborers died on the spot, while one died during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Vishnu, Mir, Vikas, and Ranjit. The injured include Shahrukh (cleaner), Ashok (the driver), and Nawab, among others. They have been admitted to the district hospital. The laborers are from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the driver, Ashok, is from Raebareli. Ashok has been referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

The labourers were on their way to Karnataka. The truck was carrying their bikes, cooking equipment, clothes, and other essentials, all of which were scattered in the accident. The families of the victims have been informed and are on their way to Guna.

Cleaner Shahrukh said that the truck belongs to Raebareli. They were traveling from Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Shujalpur (Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh), and the laborers had boarded from Kalpi (Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh). They were sleeping when the truck hit the divider. The police took them to the hospital.