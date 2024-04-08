MP: 3 Persons Killed, 11 Injured As Truck And Auto-Rickshaw Collide In Sagar | Representational image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and 11 others injured when a truck and an auto-rickshaw collided in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on the Bina trisection on Sagar-Narsinghpur road under Deori police station limits at around 4 am, an official said.

A truck and an auto-rickshaw collided, following which three persons, including a woman, travelling in the three-wheeler died on the spot, Deori police station in-charge Rohit Dongre said.

Eleven others travelling in the auto-rickshaw were injured, including one seriously, and they were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and search for the truck driver is underway, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwanath Yadav (45), Awadhrani Yadav (50) and Harisingh Rajput (60), the police added.

Read Also MP: Outsourced Power Employee Working Atop Electric Pole Dies Of Electrocution

NDRF Jawan Kills Self In Bhopal | IANS

NDRF Jawan Kills Self In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): An inspector at the Bhopal unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) allegedly died by suicide in the camp at Shahjahanabad on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sonu Yadav, 35, a native of a village near Indore.

Shahjahanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said Yadav was supposed to be on duty on Saturday night, but did not turn up for the shift.

When his co-workers went to his barrack, they found him hanging. The police were informed immediately and Yadav’s body was sent for post-mortem. His co-workers told the police that earlier on Saturday noon, they overheard him arguing with someone over the phone.

As no suicide note was found at the spot, the reason behind Yadav’s extreme step could not be ascertained. On Sunday, his kin arrived in Bhopal, in whose presence his post-mortem was conducted. Later, the body was handed over to his parents. The police said Yadav was married and had two kids.