MP: 3 Killed As Bike Collides With Truck In Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Three people riding a bike died on the spot in a horrific road accident on Monday afternoon at around 1 o'clock in the afternoon on the four-lane road in front of Agarwal Warehouse between Sadak Seoni to Chhaparakala under Chhapara police station on National Highway No. 44. There was a traffic jam on the highway after the accident.

The bike riders were going from Seoni towards Jabalpur

According to the police, the deceased bike riders were going from Seoni towards Jabalpur while a truck was coming from the opposite direction. Road renewal work was going on on one side of the divider in the four lane. Therefore, the movement of vehicles is happening from one side of the divider (one-way).

Probably the bike rider could not see the speeding truck coming in front and went straight into the front of the truck. The collision was so severe that all three people died on the spot. There was a traffic jam on the highway after the accident.

As soon as the information was received, the Highway Patrol vehicle reached the spot and the bodies of the deceased were removed from the four lane and vehicular traffic was started. According to the information, the dead are being identified through Aadhar cards.

Police are investigating the matter in detail.

