Indore: Youth Ends Life After Being Harassed By Money Lenders | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Pardesipura area, police said on Sunday. It is said that he had taken a loan from a group loan scheme and he was being threatened by the money lenders due to which he was upset.

However, the police are recording the statements of the family members to know the truth. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Narendra Kaithwas, a resident of Sarvahara Nagar area of the city.

He was taken to the hospital after he consumed poison at his home. He died during treatment in a city hospital. His family members alleged that he was threatened by some men after which he was upset and took such an extreme step.

He was a cook in a city hotel and he had borrowed a loan from a group loan scheme four months ago. For repaying money, he was being harassed by some men. However, no suicide note was recovered from him. The police are investigating the case.

Read Also MP Elections 2023: Political Clash Erupts Involving Congress Candidate In Gadhakota

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)